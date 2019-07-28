Hainan shifts from investing in real estate to strategic development sectors

HAIKOU, July 28./TASS/. Investor interest in Hainan's economy is shifting from real estate to innovation, strategically important industries and services with a higher effect of stimulating the growth rate of the gross regional product (GRP). According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, referring to the provincial statistical department, "funds are being released for new areas of development" due to this step.

According to the newspaper, in January-June 2019, the Hainan authorities registered over 460 projects with investments in promising areas of the island's economy, without including traditional investment in real estate, which, according to calculations, contributes less to creating new job and forming additional gross domestic product in the sectors involved.

According to statistics, planned investments in the national economy in addition to real estate increased by more than 80%, amounting to 108.15 billion yuan (about $ 15.74 billion). These funds are used primarily to create an international open zone of economic development and free trade in Hainan.

“Investing in the industry other than real estate is an important stimulus for Hainan's development,” said the deputy head of the statistical office of the province, Wang Yuan. "From January to June 2019, the share of investments in main funds of iur province exceeded 56%which is by 5.35 percentage points more than in the same period last year <...> This indicator continues to grow, we see optimization of the investment structure, positive changes, consisting in the transition from extensive to intensive forms of development."

According to the official, the capital has recently been constantly released for key industries that need it most on the Island of Hainan. “Such investments are becoming an important stimulus for growth, their scale is constantly increasing, the number of new financing facilities is increasing noticeably,” Wang Yuan emphasized.

One of the active participants in this process is the Chinese telecommunications corporation Huawei, which, at the same time, creates a center for operations with large amounts of data, participates in a project of duty-free trade in the city of Haikou (the provincial capital), as well as in the development of a high-tech shopping complex in Sanya .

“We will join efforts for cooperation and at the expense of the digital technologies center we will speed up the development of new promising industries related to e-commerce,” said Jin Weifeng, general director of the company's Hainan division.