Hainan's 30 enterprises gain $1.4 bln in the first half of 2019

HAIKOU, July 27./TASS/. The total profit of 30 key enterprises located in the province of Hainan for the first half of 2019 accounted for 9.9 billion yuan (about $ 1.4 billion), which exceeded the figures for the same period of 2018 by 8.2%, according to data provided by the provincial statictics department, reported www.hinews.cn website.

"A preliminary estimate illustrates that in the first half of 2019, the total added value of 30 enterprises, the headquarters of which are registered in the province, reached 9.993 billion yuan - an increase of 8.2% year-on-year. by 0.3% in the first half of the year,” the management's statement reads. The ministry pointed out that the work of these enterprises is becoming a new driving force for the development of Hainan.

Nine of these enterprises are engaged in the wholesale and retail trade, their sales volume in the reviewed period amounted to 17.126 billion yuan ($ 2.5 billion). The activities of six other enterprises is connected to the industrial sector. Their output over the same period reached 3.369 billion yuan ($ 495 thousand). The remaining 15 enterprises operate in the services sector. For the first six months, the total income from their operating activities amounted to 25.104 billion yuan ($ 3.6 billion).

The news portal mentions China Tourism Group and Yankuang Group, listed among the 500 largest enterprises in the world. The publication emphasizes that the headquarters of a number of leading Chinese and big foreign corporations on Hainan will increase by 2020, and in 2025 this will be the main incentive for the development of the island province.

Hainan's free trade zone project

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.