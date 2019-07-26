Russia, Turkey to launch online platform for businessmen

ANTALYA, July 26. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey may soon launch an online platform for B2B projects, chairman of the Russian-Turkish business council Akhmet Palankoev said on Friday.

"We are creating an online platform now to improve trade relations between Russian and Turkish companies. There will be the online B2B platform we agreed to develop," Palankoev said.

The trade turnover between the two countries reached $26 bln per year but does not correspond to the real potential between two countries, he added.

Earlier, Turkish Minister of Trade Ruhsar Pekcan said at the Russian-Turkish intergovernmental commission that the volume of trade between Russia and Turkey continues to grow despite the global decline in international trade.

"Relations between our countries are becoming very close. The proof of this is the fact that despite the decline in global trade, the level of trade between Turkey and Russia continues to grow. Russia, with its energy resources, has great potential and is one of the most important economies in the world. Our countries really complement each other," she said.

Pekcan also expressed hope that the level of trade, which is now at around $25.5 bln, will continue to grow.