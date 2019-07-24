Construction of Baltic Pipe is on track

WARSAW, July 24. /TASS/. Implementation of the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline project to be laid across the Baltic Sea from Poland to Denmark is on track, representative of the government of Poland for strategic energy infrastructure affairs Piotr Naimski said on Wednesday.

"The Baltic Pipe is implemented in accordance with the schedule. Everything will be completed by October 22," the official said.

The gas pipeline will connect fields on the Norwegian shelf in the North Sea to Poland via Denmark. Its planned capacity is 10 bln cubic meters of gas per year.