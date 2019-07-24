Hainan's Baisha steals the show at horticultural expo in Beijing

HAIKOU, July 24./TASS/. The presentation of cultural, tourist, and also sports potential of Hainan's Baisha Сounty was held at the horticultural "Expo" in Beijing. According to www.hinews.cn, the event was held as part of the Days of Hainan at the exhibition.

The residents of Baisha presented the main attractions of the county - parks and cultural treasures, with special attention being paid to the region's environment - presentations of the Baisha geological park zones, waterfalls, as well as a meteorite crater located near the village of Yacha, were held during the event. Scientists believe that a meteorite fell down there about 700,000 years ago; at present, the crater's slopes covered with tea plantations draw many visitors to this place.

In recent years, Baisha County became quite famous due to national contests, including the women's boxing tournament and the rugby championship. The Baisha authorities plan to continue developing sports in the region, to create the infrastructure, build training bases, and provide high-quality services to the participants of the competitions and the fans.

Representatives of the Li people, who are considered to be the largest ethnic minority of the province and are represented by about 1 million people, being approximately one-ninth of the entire population of the island, took part at the Beijing Expo. The Li people are famous for their unusual way of living and fabric craftsmanship. Many tourists travel around the island to see the colorful costumes and life of these people, as well as to taste their traditional cuisine, presented at the exhibition.

The Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition is a large-scale event with the participation of 86 countries and 24 international organizations. It runs from April 29 to October 7 under the motto "Live with greenery, live better." Exhibition pavilions are located in the Yanqing area on the north-western outskirts of Beijing, where the Winter Olympics will be held in 2022. According to the organizing committee, the exhibition area is 960 hectares, with over 220, 000 trees and shrubs are planted, as well as a large number of flowers.