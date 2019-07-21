Duty-free sales in Haikou airport increase by 37% within 2 weeks

HAIKOU, July 21/.TASS/. The sales of duty-free shops at Meilan International Airport in Haikou City (the administrative center of Hainan Province, South China) for the first two weeks of July increased by 37% over the same period last year (the absolute value is not given), the Hainan Daily newspaper reported.

According to the news outlet, the sales increase, on the one hand, can be explained by the summer period and the growing number of tourists. On the other hand, by the system of discounts and bonuses provided by the stores. For example, in July a special offer is valid for students and teachers: customers get a branded cosmetic set as a gift when showing a certificate.

The newspaper notes that the recent increase in the maximum amount of purchases in Hainan’s duty-free stores contributed to the increase in sales volumes - up to 30, 000 yuan (about $ 4.36 thousand) per year without limiting the number of goods

By 2025, the Chinese authorities set the goal of turning Hainan into an "international center of tourism and consumption." In 2011, there was launched a pilot program for the development of a network of shops duty free.

In the first half of 2019, the revenue of duty-free shops in Hainan increased by 26.5% to 6.6 billion yuan (about $ 960.7 million). From 2012 to 2018, the average annual growth rate of this indicator in the southern Chinese province was 28%, while on average in China it did not exceed 11%. In 2018, Hainan’s duty-free stores sales reached 10.1 billion yuan (about $ 1.47 billion), which accounts for 26% of national revenue.

In 2018, over 76 million Chinese and foreign tourists visited Hainan.