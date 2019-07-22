Food security tasks in Russia generally solved, PM Medvedev said

LINETS VILLAGE /Kursk region/ July 22. /TASS/. The tasks of food security in Russia as a whole have been resolved, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at a meeting on promoting the export of agricultural products.

"In the whole country, food security issues have been resolved. We have just discussed how it all started in 2006-2007, when we launched the first national project. At that time, many tasks were very urgent, and now we have a very wide selection of Russian-made products, and our agricultural producers not only can, but also want to enter foreign markets," the Prime Minister said.

He added that the agro-industrial complex in Russia is growing rapidly, and this growth can be seen "with the naked eye."