Hainan's economy grows by 5,3% in 6 months

HAIKOU, July 21/.TASS/. From January to June, Hainan's gross regional product (GRP) increased at an annualized rate of 5.3% to 266.8 billion yuan ($ 38.8 billion at the current exchange rate) amid the prevailing dynamics in the service sector, official representative of the statistical office of the Hainan Province, Wang Yuan, stated.

According to the official, for half a year this sector, which accounts for more than half of the goods produced by the region, grew by 6.5%. The growth of industry stood at 4.4%, of agriculture - at 2.8%. The growth in the tourism sector was especially noticeable (9.1%): during this period, 38.56 million people visited the island, spending 49 billion yuan ($ 7.1 billion). Revenues from international tourism increased by 27.6%, indicating keen interest in the island and the recreational opportunities it has to offer.

According to the report, the policy of enhancing openness and forming a free trade zone in Hainan has dramatically increased the inflow of foreign direct investment in the region, which increased 3.6 times from January to June, to $161 million. One of the important incentives for the growth of the island’s GRP was domestic consumption, thanks to which retail sales for the six months increased by 4.2%, exceeding 88.4 billion yuan ($ 12.8 billion).

“On the whole, Hainan’s economy is developing at a steady pace with structural optimization. The overseas-oriented direction of the national economy of our province is continuously increasing,” said the representative. “The potential of key areas of the island's economic sphere is being developed properly <...> Hainan is showing good growth, although we need to pay attention to the strengthening of negative factors, to complex economic processes, changes in the domestic market."

As Wang Yuan stressed, the authorities will take active steps to ensure that in 2019 the resort island shows the highest growth rates of GRP.

According to official statistics, in 2018, the dynamics of Hainan's economic development amounted to 5.8%. The average per capita income for 12 months exceeded 24.5 thousand yuan ($ 3.5 thousand), an increase of 9%. The province’s GRP reached 483.2 billion yuan ($ 70.3 billion). According to the indicators, Hainan is still on the 28th place among 31 administrative-territorial units of mainland China, ahead of the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and Qinghai Province (northwest), as well as the Tibet Autonomous Region (southwest).