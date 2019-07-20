Volume of Hainan's foreign trade increases by 45,6% in the first half of 2019

HAIKOU, July 20./TASS/. The foreign trade turnover of the southern China's Hainan Province grew by 45.6% in the first six months of 2019 and amounted to 45.56 billion yuan (about $ 6.6 billion), according to www.hinews.cn news portal.

During this period, Hainan's exports increased at an annualized rate of 46% reaching 16.45 billion yuan ($ 2.4 billion), while imports showed an increase of 45.4% to 29.1 billion yuan ($ 4.2 billion). About 36.3% of the province’s total foreign trade came from the “One Belt - One Road” initiative participants. The volume of trade with those states in the first six months of 2019 amounted to 16.5 billion yuan ($ 2.4 billion), which is 28.9% higher than the figures for the same previous period.

In the first six months of 2019, 163 new projects involving foreign direct investment were registered in the province, which is by 117 more than in the same period of 2018. The total amount of actually used investments amointed to $ 61 million, making it 3.6 times more than in the first six months of 2018.

Currently, there are over 400 companies engaged in foreign trade in the Hainan Province. The customs service predicts a continuing growth trend in commodity turnover in the second half of 2019, given the stable development of the project to create a pilot free trade zone on the island.

Free trade zone

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province.

Stimulating Hainan’s economic development is one of China’s key national policy goals, which entails expanding China’s openness and boosting globalization. According to plan, it will launch the processes of globalization of the province's economy and draw foreign investors to Hainan.

By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.