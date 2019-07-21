Moscow, Minsk to agree common business conditions by December - Russian minister

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Moscow and Minsk are to agree a package of measures to create common business environment by December 2019, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin said on Sunday.

"There are elements that require quite serious integration between concrete agencies, such as tax, customs services, agricultural watchdogs, and so on. As [Belarusian President’ Alexander Lukashenko said, these matters are to be settled for good by December. Now, in August-September, we will have to do much in this area," Oreshkin said in an interview with the Ekho Moskvy radio station.

According to the minister, the sides have understanding that they need to move towards uniform documents. "So, we are now working with the colleagues on a list of such uniform documents and the principles they would be formed on. When we agree this list of spheres, we will have detailed roadmaps of the second level with the understanding what is to be done in a uniform manner. And this package will be enough to reach the final goal, namely common business environment for Russian and Belarusian companies regardless of where there are registered," he noted.

"We are now working to ensure that Russian and Belarusian companies are part of a common, uniform economic space, regardless of the place of their registration," he added.