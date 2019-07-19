Experts at forum in Yakutia to discuss Russia’s Arctic cooperation with APR countries

YAKUTSK, July 19. /TASS/. Participants in the Northern Sustainable Development Forum in Yakutsk will discuss cooperation in the Arctic between Russia and the Asia-Pacific Region’s leading states, Yakutia’s First Deputy Minister for Foreign Relations Vladimir Vasilyev told TASS on Friday.

"Representatives of China and South Korea will organize roundtables on bilateral cooperation with Russia in the Arctic," he said. "Russia’s Foreign Ministry and the Ministry for Development of the Far East and the Arctic have confirmed participation."

"We have received applications from more than 110 experts from 13 countries," Vasilyev added.

The forum in Yakutsk, due on September 24-28, 2019, is organized by the Northern Forum (NF) and the University of the Arctic in Russia.

Organizers hope the forum will be held annually and will become a leading international platform for discussing sustainable development of the North and the Arctic.

The Northern Forum is an international non-governmental organization established in 1991. The UN has accredited it as a non-governmental organization and granted it the observer status at the Arctic Council. The members are northern regions of Russia, Iceland, the US, South Korea and Finland.