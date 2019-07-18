Hainan presents five main tourist destinations in the island's north

HAIKOU, July 18./TASS/. The authorities of China's Hainan province named five main destinations and 10 tourist routes in the Quiongbei district (northern part of the island). According to the information portal www.hinews.cn, the list help to boost tourism and attract travelers to the region in the summer.

Tingan County, as well as nine other settlements, where one can find about 17 picturesque places, is located in the district of Quiongbei (Haikou City). Tourists can choose a water tour or go on a journey with a historical and artistic theme, they can visit the volcanic geopark, have a family tour, as well as explore the beautiful rural landscapes in the ialand's north.

When choosing a destination, the visitors are offered two options. Those who love water are advised to visit the sailing base in Haikou, or go sea fishing on a yacht. Art and history lovers can visit the old districts of the administrative center of Hainan, the city museum, have a stroll through the evening streets of the city. Families can consider visiting a tropical plant park, a zoo or an theme park. All of the 10 routes in five major areas are thoroughly designed. Usually, all trips are planned for the whole day, they provide a lot of stops and entertainment.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.