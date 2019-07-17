Tourists at Sanya to get services in 45 foreign languages

SANYA, July 17./TASS/. The authorities of the resort town of Sanya in the Hainan Province have announced a plan according to which a wide range of services in 45 different languages ​​will be provided to foreign visitors. According to the Hainan Daily, these measures are aimed at promoting Sanya as an international center free of any language barriers.

The publication notes that the government's plan will affect a variety of areas, including tourism, consumption, entrepreneurship and others. The main goal of the measures taken is to create an international, multilingual, foreign-friendly environment in the city, which will not only promote the development of tourism in Sanya, but also attract specialists and investors from abroad.

The plan to eliminate language barriers includes five key aspects. Firstly, this is the creation in the territory of Dadonghai Bay (the southern coast of Hainan Island, one of the most popular tourist destinations) of service centers for foreign citizens who will be engaged in providing advice and assistance on issues of interest to visitors. Secondly, it is planned to create an immigration center that provides services on the principle of one window. Thirdly, a multilingual telephone line will be launched, which can be used 24 hours a day.

Another innovation will be providing foreign citizens with information in different languages ​​about the resort’s cafes and restaurants, hotels and places of residence in the city, excursions, shopping and entertainment in Sanya. Fifth, a multilingual cloud platform with built-in elements of artificial intelligence and big data will be created, which will provide a range of services - from professional translation to fulfillment of a search query.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.