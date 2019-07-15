Hainan construction sites to be equipped with video cameras with online broadcast

HAIKOU, July 15./TASS/. Construction sites on the the Island of Hainan will be equipped with video cameras with online broadcast for remote monitoring of the construction process. According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, this will ensure compliance with security measures, as well as construction and environmental legislation.

According to the newspaper, the provincial authorities have created a special platform and application for monitoring. Installation of video surveillance systems will be mandatory in cases if the area of ​​the object under construction exceeds 10,000 square meters or if the contract value exceeds 25 million yuan.

Cameras should be installed at the entrances to the facility, in the material processing area, as well as inside the construction site. At the same time, a number of requirements are also imposed on the monitoring system: at least one rotating chamber should operate at the material processing and construction sites with a change in viewing direction.

For construction without video surveillance systems, as well as their inadequate installation or operation, authorities can issue a warning to the project contractor. In case the latter ignores the requirements, he may be warned once again, and also offered to stop the work until the corresponding deficiencies are eliminated.