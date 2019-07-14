Hainan authorities promoting fair competition on the island

HAIKOU, July 14.TASS/. The Hainan authorities plan to use the development of competition to intensify the construction of a pilot free trade zone of the island. As the China Daily newspaper reported, the provincial government intends to encourage competition in the following main areas: medicine and health, modern financial services, the exhibition industry, tourism, tropical agriculture, the Internet, logistics, the marine industry, low-carbon production, real estate, education, culture and sports, pharmaceuticals.

According to the plan, the policy of the authorities will be aimed at industrial modernization, the elimination of monopolies and administrative barriers and, as a result, it will ensure healthy, fair competition on Hainan.

“Currently, preparations are underway to create a special commission to monitor fair competition and anti-monopoly activities in the region,” said Yan Li, head of the provincial market regulatory authority. "Still, such problems as monopoly agreements, administrative monopoly, abuse of a dominant position in the market - all this limits business competition in Hainan," the official said. According to him, "often a monopoly on local agricultural products, in particular tropical fruits and vegetables, led to abnormal prices, which sometimes exceeded the price tag on the same goods sold in mainland China."

"For the province, it is extremely important to strengthen the role of competition policy in order to accelerate the construction of the Hainan Pilot Free Trade Zone and the port of free trade with Chinese characteristics," said Yan Li.

Free trade zone

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province.

Stimulating Hainan’s economic development is one of China’s key national policy goals, which entails expanding China’s openness and boosting globalization. According to plan, it will launch the processes of globalization of the province's economy and draw foreign investors to Hainan.

By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.