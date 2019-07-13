China's Hainan to open eight maritime zones for foreign yachts

HAIKOU, July 13./TASS/. The Hainan authorities decided to open eight maritime zones for foreign yachts. As the Hainan Daily newspaper reported, the new rules for foreign vessels entering will come into force on July 16 and will be valid until January 15, 2020.

Last month, the provincial government also presented a plan for the development of yacht tourism in the pilot free-trade zone on the island. According to the document, free navigation of yachts will be set between Hainan and the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao. In order to achieve that, the relevant departments will develop new approaches to the management of the yachting industry. In particular, it provides for the simplification of the procedure for the entry and exit of yachts from Hong Kong and Macao in Hainan, as well as the mutual recognition of certification documents for the vessels.

According to the Hainan Daily, the plan adopted by the government should turn Hainan into an international center for tourism consumption, as well as improve service in this industry in order to build an international resort for yacht tourism on the island.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.