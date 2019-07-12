Visa ready to ensure system's smooth operation in Russia

The payment system noted that Russia is a strategically important market for Visa, and as for publications in the media about a possible withdrawal of international payment systems from Russia, the company does not comment on the opinions of third parties "based on assumptions and expressing personal view of the author."

"Visa is committed to its mission to ensure smooth operation of non-cash payments for all participants of the payment system — banks, merchants (retail businesses) and consumers," the company’s press service commented.

Earlier, Head of the State Duma Committee on the Financial Market Anatoly Aksakov told TASS that the new rules proposed by the draft law are not rigid, and international payment systems may well meet them, continuing their work in the Russian Federation.

Earlier Kommersant wrote that the new provisions of the law "On the national payment system" could lead to international payment systems leaving Russia. The newspaper noted that, as per one of the experts, newly proposed rules are "unfeasible" for international payment systems such as Visa and MasterCard.