Food embargo promotes Russian agricultural export, says Agriculture Ministry

PUSHKIN, July 11. /TASS/. Introduction of food embargo facilitates buildup of export-oriented agriculture in Russia, Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev said on Thursday.

"While we said earlier that we had to import a portion of products, the situation has changed by now - we are building up export-oriented agriculture. We say it is actually needed to double agricultural products export and bring it to $45 by $45 bln. Certainly, it would be impossible if there were no conditions created for us by our Western partners, when they essentially prompted us to develop this area," Patrushev said.

The Russian agricultural sector demonstrated very serious results during the period of counter-sanctions, the Minister said. "We achieved values indicated in the Food Security Doctrine almost for all products," Patrushev said. Quite a few indicators remain where Russia has not yet managed to deliver indicators set in the doctrine, including vegetables and milk, he added.

In March 2014, the European Union and a number of countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, Switzerland, New Zealand and Iceland, began to impose sanctions against Russia over the situation in Ukraine. In response, Russian President signed a decree "On imposing separate special economic measures ensuring security for the Russian Federation" on August 6, 2014. On the following day, the government imposed restrictions on imports of certain goods from the US, the European Union, Norway, Australia and Canada based on that document. After EU countries extended anti-Russia sanctions on June 22, 2015, Putin signed a decree extending the embargo for another year on June 24. Later it was prolonged three times, most recently on June 26, 2019 - by the end of 2020.