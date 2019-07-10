Head of Russia’s Accounts Chamber doubts 1.3% GDP growth by end of 2019

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Head of the Russian Accounts Chamber Alexey Kudrin doubts that Russia's GDP will be able to achieve a growth rate of 1.3% forecast by the government in 2019.

"The growth rates of 1.3% remain in the forecast, but let me remind you that in the first quarter we had a growth rate of 0.5%, and the rate slowed down in the first quarter against the fourth quarter, so achieving 1.3% during the year will be at risk," he said, speaking at the Federation Council.

Earlier, Russia’s Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin said that he expects the Russian GDP growth to accelerate in the second half of 2019, and lower growth rates of the economy at the beginning of the current year were expected. The Ministry of Economic Development retains the forecast for the growth of the Russian economy in 2019 at 1.3%. In 2020, GDP growth will reach 2% and will continue to accelerate to the level of 3.3% at the end of 2024.