Test flights of drones for goods delivery to take place in Tomsk this fall

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. First test flights of unmanned aerial vehicles for delivery of goods will take place in the Tomsk Region within the framework of the Taiga Project this fall, chief executive of the Advanced Studies Foundation Andrei Grigoryev told TASS on Tuesday.

"Delivery of goods by drones is also a highly promising area of their use. Test flights are scheduled in fall 2019. Coordination of technical details, the most perspective routes and cargo requirements is currently underway," the chief executive said.

Current and perspective needs for services provided by unmanned aerial vehicles were analyzed as part of the Taiga project in January 2019, Grigoryev said. Photo and video shooting and monitoring of line and site facilities are services enjoying the highest demand to date.

About Taiga Project

Implementation of the Taiga Project in the Tomsk Region was approved in 2018. The project provides for establishing of a pilot area in the region for delivery of goods and completion of other tasks with use of drones.