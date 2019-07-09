Tbilisi hotels cut prices by 25% after outflow of Russian tourists

TBILISI, July 9. / TASS /. The daily price of hotel rooms in Tbilisi dropped by an average of 25% after the introduction of a temporary ban on direct flights from Russia on July 8, founder and head of the Federation of Hotels and Restaurants of Georgia Shalva Alaverdashvili told TASS on Tuesday.

"We can already say that on average, hotel rooms have become cheaper by 25%. I mean four and five star hotels. If you visit sites that offer hotel room bookings, you can see for yourself. Prices are falling," said Alaverdashvili.

Today, the average price in Tbilisi four and five star hotels per night is 1,000 lari (about $ 345).

On Monday, Alaverdashvili told TASS that 80% of hotel bookings were canceled at the Black Sea resorts tourists from Russia. According to him, "in total in the country, Russians have canceled up to 60% of hotel reservation." According to the National Administration of Tourism of Georgia, the estimated damage to the country's economy from a reduction in tourist flow from Russia will be about $ 710 million.