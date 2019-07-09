US antidumping measure for steel violates WTO obligations, Russian economy ministry says

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The antidumping measure introduced by the United States for hot-rolled steel breaches its obligations in WTO, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development told reporters on Tuesday.

"On July 5, 2019, the Russian Federation sent a request for consultations with the US within the framework of the WTO dispute resolution procedure in connection with the US antidumping measure in respect of hot-rolled flat carbon steel. Russia assumes that the US continues violating a range of its obligations within WTO framework by continuing application of the said duties. This has become the reason for requesting formal consultations with the US, which are the first stage in the WTO dispute resolution procedure," the Ministry says.

Russia has initiated a dispute in WTO against US antidumping duties on carbon-quality steel, press service of WTO said earlier on Tuesday.