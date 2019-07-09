Italy to become partner country of INNOPROM exhibition in 2020

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Italy has given its consent to act as a partner country for the INNOPROM international industrial exhibition in Yekaterinburg in 2020, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Tuesday on the air with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"There is confirmation from Italian colleagues. I have received a letter confirming Italy's participation as the partner country just recently, within the framework of our President's visit to Italy. We are preparing for this and Italian colleagues are gearing up for this event," Manturov said.

The INNOPROM international industrial exhibition is held in Yekaterinburg this year from July 8 to 11. The partner country is Turkey.