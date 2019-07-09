Russia banned over 400 pilots from flying over past year, says top prosecutor’s office

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. A total of 425 pilots have been prohibited from flying in Russia due to violations, Russian Prosecutor-General’s Office Spokesman Alexander Kurennoi said on Tuesday.

"The level of pilot training remains a key issue. Prosecutor’s offices conduct inspections of civil aviation’s educational institutions. As many as 425 pilots have been banned from flying over the past year due to various violations, the work of two aviation training centers has been discontinued. The Federal Air Transport Agency has annulled 160 flight certificates," he told the Efir Internet channel of the Russian Prosecutor-General’s Office.

Russian Prosecutor-General Yuri Chaika earlier said that a total of 550 pilots had been prohibited from flying over the past two years because of their lack of training. He noted that inspectors had uncovered instances of flight personnel failing to complete their training course, while instructional centers lacked the necessary staff and material support.