Russian hi-tech firm develops ‘smart’ fabric for soldier’s Arctic gear

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Specialists of Russia’s Advanced Research Fund have developed ‘smart fabric’ for outfits used in extreme climatic conditions, Fund CEO Andrei Grigoryev told TASS on Tuesday.

"They [‘smart’ thermo-regulating materials] allow accumulating warmth during physical activity and radiating it back for optimal thermo-regulation in extreme weather conditions of the moderate climate, the Arctic and the Extreme North. By the amount of stored thermal energy, they will be able to surpass the best foreign thermo-regulating materials by 3-5 times," the chief executive said.

The principle of obtaining ultra-fine fiber through electrospinning serves as a technological basis for creating such materials, Grigoryev said.

Besides, the Russian specialists have developed lightweight filtering materials for individual protective gear for respiratory organs and the skin, which feature a record high ability to trap the tiniest aerosol particles and let air and water vapor pass through freely. By their properties, they considerably surpass branded rivals.

"The materials that have been developed will make it possible to design fundamentally new gear combining ultra-high protective properties and the possibility of maximally durable comfortable wear," the chief executive said.

Currently, the Advanced Research Fund and Saratov State University are developing a project for the industrial manufacture of these materials.