Hainan invests more than $880 mln in transport infrastructure in first half of 2019

HAIKOU, July 8./TASS/. In the first half of 2019, the investments of the government of the southern Chinese province of Hainan in the transport infrastructure of the region amounted to 6.08 billion yuan (about $ 881 million). According to Hainan Daily newspaper, this is about 52.4% of the total funding for such projects for the year 2019.

According to the province’s Transportation Authority, almost half of these funds — 2.6 billion yuan ($ 377.4 million) — have been spent on six large rural road network development projects. This year the administration plans to start work on laying 10 highways with a total financing of about 11.6 billion yuan (about $ 1.68 billion).

The ministry noted that due to the efforts of the authorities, the volume of road transport in the first half of this year increased by 8,4% in annual terms and reached 61,8 million tons. The volume of traffic by water transport increased by 6% to 52,01 million tonnes. Container shipments grew by 17.8% reaching 1.31 million units.

As the newspaper noted, the authorities give priority to the development of the Hainan's port infrastructure. In the first half of 2019, the freight turnover of the Hainan ports grew by 7.1% in annual terms and amounted to 102 million tonnes, while freight traffic to cities in China and to foreign countries increased, respectively, by 4 and 23.7%.

The key direction of the development of sea freight is further integration of Hainan into the international trade routes, as well as the development of transport links with the ports of Hong Kong and Shanghai.