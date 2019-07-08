Russia should not lose ties with European market, says Chamber of Commerce

YEKATERINBURG, July 8. /TASS/. The Russian business should favor the established ties with the European market despite a high competition, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sergey Katyrin told TASS during the Innoprom international industrial exhibition on Monday.

"No doubt we should not lose the established ties with Europe, despite a high competition among suppliers from North America and European countries," he said.

Katyrin emphasized that Russia’s export supplies may be boosted by entering the global markets of Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The Innoprom international industrial exhibition runs in Russia’s Yekaterinburg on July 8-11. The exhibition has its focus on digital production. Turkey is a partner of Innoprom-2019 while Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry and the government of the Sverdlovsk Region are the exhibition’s organizers. TASS is general information partner and operator of the press center.