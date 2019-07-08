Indian business missions to visit Russia’s Far East prior to EEF 2019, says Roscongress

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Advisor to Russian President Anton Kobyakov and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to the Russian Federation Venkatesh Varma have met in Moscow to discuss preparations for the participation of the Indian delegation led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 5th Eastern Economic Forum, which is to take place in Vladivostok on September 4-6, press service of Russia's Roscongress Foundation, the organizer of the forum, said in a statement on Monday.

"To prepare for the participation in the EEF 2019 and to enhance Russian-Indian cooperation, the Prime Minister of India commissioned several business missions to the Far East consisting of Indian business and regional representatives. Up to five Indian state governors are to participate in the missions," the statement said.

The parties also focused on discussing the Indian delegation's participation format in the Eastern Economic Forum. "Specifically, leading entrepreneurs of the two countries are to hold the Russia-India business dialogue. Moreover, a national stand of India at the EEF site will present the economic, industrial, tourist and cultural potential of the country," Roscongress said.

Further, the parties discussed the preparation of the 20th annual Russia-India summit that will take place in Vladivostok during the days of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"I am confident that the participation of Prime Minister is to bring the level of trade and investment cooperation between our countries in the Far Eastern region to a whole new level. India’s extensive and representative participation in the work of the Forum will contribute to closer cooperation between our countries, not only in the economic but also in the humanitarian area," Anton Kobyakov was quoted as saying.