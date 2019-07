YEKATERINBURG, July 8. /TASS/. Moscow will start gas supply talks with Belarus after the integration issue is resolved, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak told reporters on the sidelines of the INNOPROM exhibition on Monday.

"So far we are negotiating the deepening of integration processes. After we complete dialogue on the issue, it will become clear when and how our gas markets will be drawn together into a single gas market," Kozak said.