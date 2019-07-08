First high speed railway commissioned in China's Haikou

HAIKOU, July 8./TASS/. The first high-speed railway line began operating in the city of Haikou, the administrative center of the Chinese southern island province of Hainan, China Daily reports.

The length of the line connecting the center with the suburbs of Haikou stretches for 38 km. Trains run on it every 15 minutes from 06:30 to 23:00 (local time). The maximum train speed is 150 km/h. According to the newspaper, the travel time between terminal stations is about 30 minutes. Earlier it took at least 2 hours to get from the city to the suburbs by bus.

"A high-speed commuter train can carry 756 passengers," said Haikou deputy mayor Sun Fan. "Even fully loaded, the train can reach a maximum speed." China has the longest high-speed rail network in the world. According to the State Railways Corporation of China, by the end of 2018, their total length was about 29,000 kilometers. According to the forecasts, by 2025 the number will reach 38,000 km.

By 2025, the total length of railways in China should reach 175,000 km. At the end of 2017, the figures stood at 127,000 km.