City of Sanya adopts two-year plan for bettering business climate

HAIKOU, July 7./TASS/. The government of the city of Sanya in the southern Chinese province of Hainan approved a two-year action plan, which includes a set of measures that will significantly improve the state of the business environment in the city, according to the Hainan Daily newspaper.

The plan was developed in conformity with the World Bank criteria for assessing business environment, the relevant requirements of the State Committee for Development and Reform of China, as well as the existing state of the economic development of Sanya. The program aims to solve the difficulties companies face when working on the local market, as well as give impetus to the development of the urban economy, which will help advance the project to create a pilot free trade zone in Hainan Province.

The action plan for 2019–2020 adopted by the Sanya City Government includes 76 positions on 16 key areas. Among those, in particular, issues of opening new enterprises, issuing permits for construction, supplying gas, water, electricity, telecommunications, financial operations, optimizing the tax system, promoting international trade, protecting intellectual property rights, exercising market control, developing tourism , increasing employment, etc.

As explained by the representative of the City Committee for Development and Reforms, the next step will include the creation of a working group to implement the plan on bettering Sanya's business climate, as well as coordination of efforts of all relevant departments for that goal.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province.

By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.