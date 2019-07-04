Russian Helicopters preparing to enter taxiplane market

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters is seriously viewing the air taxi market and does not exclude an option of adapting the VRT-500 helicopter as the air taxi, chief executive of the company Andrei Boginsky told TASS.

"We are interested in this segment. Furthermore, we have opened a short while ago a tender of developments and startups on the topic of air mobility and integration of helicopters with the urban environment, being ready to consider interesting projects," the top manager said. "We also have a light single-engine VRT500 - it is a mockup so far but development is in full swing and we do not rule out its adaptation [as a taxiplane - TASS] or creation of a new product on its base. Such thoughts and considerations are present in the company. We view this market very seriously," Boginsky noted.

The unmanned air taxi market is "the prospect after 2025 but preparations should start now," he added.

VRT-500 is a lightweight coaxial-type single-engine helicopter with the takeoff weight of 1.6 tonnes. The first flight of the helicopter is scheduled to 2020 and the serial production is planned to start in 2022.