Oil transportation via Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline resumed

BAKU, July 4/ TASS /. The Azerbaijan State Oil Company (SOCAR) has resumed oil transportation via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline, the head of the public relations SOCAR department Ibragim Akhmedov told TASS on Thursday.

Azerbaijan stopped pumping oil through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline in March due to repairs to the Azerbaijani section of the pipeline. According to SOCAR, over the course of the overhaul, oil that was provided for transportation through the section was supplied via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.

According to SOCAR's Marketing and Economic Operations Department, in 2019 Azerbaijan plans to transport 1.3 million tonnes of oil via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. Azerbaijan has been delivering oil along this route since 1997.