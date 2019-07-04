Belarusian Naftan starts receiving on-spec oil from Russia

MINSK, July 4. /TASS/. The Polotsktransneft Druzhba pipeline company has started taking Russian on-spec oil for the Naftan Refinery, the Belarusian pipeline operator said on its website on Thursday.
"On July 3, oil meeting state quality requirements arrived at the Polotsk line pump station of Polotsktransneft Druzhba together with the batching pig," the company said.