Trilateral gas talks under European Commission to resume in September

STRASBOURG, July 4. /TASS/. Trilateral natural gas talks between Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission will resume in September, Vice President of the European Commission (EC) Maros Sefcovic told the European Parliament session on Thursday.

"I just would like to inform you that the next trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission under my chairmanship will resume already in September," the official said. "I will do my utmost personally to make sure that there will be a continuation of long-term gas transit through Ukraine for the next long-term period," Sefcovic noted.

The latest ministerial meeting in the Russia-EU-Ukraine format on gas transit was held in Brussels on January 21. There the parties failed to reach understanding on the issue of Ukrainian gas transit and on mutual claims of the Russian gas holding Gazprom and Naftogaz of Ukraine.