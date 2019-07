STPETERSBURG, July 4. / TASS /. The main restrictions for the development of the Russian economy are internal, said the Head of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina, at the International Financial Congress on Thursday.

"We are clearly living now in a not that risky of a scenario. Oil prices are somewhat higher than expected; our country continues to be interesting for global capital markets. Therefore, in my opinion, the main constraints for development are domestic," she said.