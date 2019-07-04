Hainan awaits further easing of visa travel for 59 countries

HAIKOU, July 4./TASS/. China's southern province of Hainan braces for further easing of visa travel for citizens of 59 states. Gradually, conditions will be created to increase the number of stay in the province without a visa, which is now limited to 30 days. This is stated in a statement by the Chinese Public Security Bureau . The visa-free travel on Hainan for foreign tourists from 59 countries, which applies to both groups and individual travelers, has been in force since May 1, 2018. Among the countries included in this list are Russia, Great Britain, France, Germany, the US and others.

From May 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019 the flow of visa-free foreign tourists on Hainan increased by 18.8% and amounted to 447,000 people. The visa-free travel for citizens of 59 countries gave a strong impetus to the development of international tourism on the island, the income from which in 2018 increased by 12.7% to $ 767 million. Based on the current visa-free, the Chinese State Administration of Immigration decided to extend it also to those foreigners who come to Hainan for business purposes, for medical treatment, to participate in exhibitions and sports events.

In the future, the ministry will study the issue of creating the conditions necessary to extend the maximum period of stay on the island without a visa. In relation to different countries, different maximum periods of visa-free stay in the province can be established, taking into account a number of factors, in particular, the needs of the tourist market, clarified the officials.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.