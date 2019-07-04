Hainan authorities eager to invite more foreign specialists

HAIKOU, July 4./TASS/. Over 300 new enterprises with foreign capital were opened in the southern Chinese province of Hainan over the past year, and the total number of foreign specialists from abroad exceeded 5,400 people, according to the Hainan Daily newspaper.

In recent years, the provincial authorities have been actively pursuing a policy of openness, attracting both foreign investment and specialists from abroad. Foreign personnel, the newspaper writes, work on Hainan in such areas as tourism, education, medical care, marine engineering, science, etc. The article highlights that all this gives impetus to Hainan's development.

Opening more and more to the world, Hainan, which is at a new stage of its development, needs foreign specialists who, by participating in various international projects, including the services sector and enterprises with foreign capital, contribute to the construction of a pilot free trade zone and a free port with Chinese features on Hainan, the newspaper said in an editorial.

At working meetings of the provincial administration, as the newspaper writes, emphasizes the importance of attracting foreign talents for the implementation of key projects on the island, which should not only boost the development of the province itself, but also the entire country. Thus, the newspaper notes, it is better to attract foreign experts not from other provinces, but directly from other countries. Local authorities are interested in good specialists from Hong Kong and Macao, for instance, as well as from the Island of Taiwan.

The expansion of Hainan's air service also plays a major part in attracting foreign specialists, the newspaper writes. By 2020 the number of international airlines should increase from 70 to a hundred. "Hainan provides great opportunities for the development of my business. My youngest son was born in Haikou, here he went to primary school. We plan to stay here for a long time," says the publication, citing a general practitioner who came to the province to work from the US.

Free trade zone

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province.

By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.