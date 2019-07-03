Experiment on imported products’ traceability is due in Russia from July 1 to December 31

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russia’s government has fixed the time frame for conducting an experiment on imported products’ traceability — between July 1 and December 31, 2019, according to a government’s decree released on the cabinet’s website on Wednesday.
The experiment covers ten product groups, particularly refrigerators, industrial trucks, washing machines, monitors, projection devices and more.
Introduction of the traceability system will make it possible to control the lawfulness of merchandise turnover on the Common Customs Territory of the Eurasian Economic Union at all stages of commercial use of goods - from their delivery to retailing.