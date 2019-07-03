During contamination period Caspian Pipeline Consortium conducted checks once in 3 days

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The situation with contamination of the Druzhba oil pipeline by organochlorine compounds has not affected the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) oil pipeline, general director of CPC Nikolai Gorban told reporters on Wednesday.

"There was no effect [of Druzhba pipeline incident - TASS] because our system is isolated and has no connection points to the Transneft system," Gorban said.

"Concerning organochlorides, we are conducting tests once in ten days, as regulatory documents prescribe. Certainly, when it occurred, I instructed that tests should be conducted more frequently. We started testing once in three days. This was done temporarily, during May-June; we have recently returned to stipulations listed by regulatory documents - once in ten days," the top manager said.

The Druzhba pipeline provides oil supplies to Belarusian refineries and its transit to Europe through Belarus, Poland and Ukraine.

In mid-April, Belarusian Belneftekhim reported a sharp deterioration in the quality of the Russian oil running through the pipeline. As a result, several states stopped receiving and refining the Russian oil. The contaminant source was localized at the Samara-Unecha section. The Russian pipeline operator Transneft said that the oil in the Druzhba pipeline had been contaminated deliberately. Russia’s Investigative Committee stated that contaminated oil was loaded into the Druzhba oil pipeline in order to conceal multiple oil thefts.

Supplies of on-spec oil to Belarus resumed in early May.