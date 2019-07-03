Senators to prepare bill introducing computer attack and cyber-fraud notions

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The Defense and Security Committee of the Federation Council [the upper house of the Russian parliament - TASS] plans to discuss a bill introducing notions of computer attack and cyber-fraud, currently prepared by senators, First Deputy Chairman of the Committee Vladimir Kozhin told TASS on Wednesday.

"It will determine the conceptual framework and names of main threats. A certain basic document is meant. I regret saying it is not present now and everyone calls differently the same things. There is simply no subject of punishment for certain things. The point is to define such positions, in particular, computer attacks, fraud in the computer sphere," the senator said.

The Committee has received all the required information from the Central Bank and stakeholders for development of cybercrime bills and all the received data are analyzed now, Kozhin added.