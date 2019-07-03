Russia, Switzerland agree to increase number of flights

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russia and Switzerland will increase the number of permits for flights between the Moscow and Geneva from 14 to 21 per week, flights from Zhukovsky International Airport will begin as well. An agreement to this effect has been reached during the aviation consultations in Moscow, the press service of the Russian Transport Ministry informed TASS on Wednesday.

"The Russian-Swiss aviation consultations have completed successfully in Moscow, agreements have been reached on a bilateral increase in commercial rights to perform flights from 14 to 21 per week between Moscow and Geneva in the interests of Aeroflot, plus seven additional flights for the second designated air carrier. Also, flights to Geneva from Zhukovsky will begin with up to seven flights per week," the press service said.

Only two designated air carriers on each side, specifically, Aeroflot and Swiss Air, currently perform flights between Moscow and Geneva.