Global oil demand growth expected at 1.1-1.2 mln barrels per day, Russia’s energy minister

Russia’s energy minister says global oil demand growth is expected at 1.1-1.2 mln barrels per day.
OPEC+ states earlier agreed to extend the oil output deal by several months
Russia to feature new aircraft carrier concept at Army-2019 arms show
The new aircraft carrier may have a gas turbine power unit, according to designers
Russia offers world’s first hydrofoil cruise missile gunboat
The new Project 133RA gunboat has been named the Antares RA while Club missiles have been chosen as its main armament, the chief executive said
Trump, Kim meet on border between two Koreas
The two leaders shook hands while being on the different sides of the demarcation line
Russia to start building 1st helicopter carrier in 2021, says source
There are plans to build the lead universal amphibious assault ship and deliver it to the customer under the state armament program through 2027
Putin invites Macron to take part in celebrations of 75th anniversary of victory in WWII
Putin and Macron met at the Russian leader’s residence at the G20 summit
Second flight of Il-112V military transport aircraft set for 2020 — chief designer
The Il-112V aircraft successfully completed its first flight from an aerodrome in Voronezh on March 30
BRICS nations to help resolve Venezuela crisis, says senior official
Earlier, it was reported that the Venezuelan government and opposition headed by Juan Guaido could resume talks this week
Press review: Russia lauds restored PACE rights and Ukrainians soften view on Donbass
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, June 27
Russian, US military hold mutual inspections under New START treaty
Russian specialists also held two inspections in Turkey and Romania in accordance with the Vienna Document of the OSCE
Guaido says OAS' call for new elections in Venezuela "victory of democracy"
On Friday, the Organization of American States adopted a declaration that "supports restoration of democracy in Venezuela by peaceful means"
Russia to create long-range glide shell for paratroopers’ self-propelled artillery gun
The work on the Glissada shell should use the potential accumulated in the process of developing new munitions for the advanced 152mm self-propelled artillery system Koalitsiya
Russian Aerospace Defense Forces successfully test new anti-ballistic missile
The test launch of the new missile was conducted at the Sary-Shagan training range in Kazakhstan
Russian Navy monitoring US Carney destroyer in Black Sea - Defense Ministry
According to the Defense Ministry, the Black Sea Fleet started watching the destroyer shortly after it entered the waters of the Black Sea at 19:20 Moscow Time on June 29
Russia calls on US to exchange prisoners before verdict on Whelan is pronounced
Russia's senior diplomat appealed to the US to free pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko
Russia hopes its reaction has brought to reason political gamblers in Georgia — diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said that Moscow's reaction to developments in Tbilisi was tough but adequate
Russian Navy to get two advanced Yasen-M subs under new state contract
It was earlier reported that 46 state contracts worth over $15.9 billion had been concluded at the Army-2019 international military and technical forum
Erdogan says Trump knows why Turkey is buying Russian S-400 systems
The Turkish president warned the United States that Ankara would turn to the international arbitration court if Washington refuses to implement the contract for F-35 fighter jets
Press review: Russia, China move away from dollar and Congress targets Nord Stream 2
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday
Georgian economy to hemorrhage $700 mln due to loss of Russian tourists, says official
The country is trying to fill the gap by looking for new markets, according to Georgia's top tourism official
Shipbuilders to deliver heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser to Russian Navy in 2022
The heavy nuclear-powered missile-carrying cruiser Admiral Nakhimov will be delivered after its repairs and upgrade
Putin visits flood-stricken Irkutsk Region
The head of state arrived late at night in the region, which is suffering from a natural disaster, on the way from Japan, where the G20 summit ended
Irkutsk flooding disaster leaves hundreds without power
Flooding in the Irkutsk region has been provoked by torrential rains. A state of emergency has been declared in the region
Putin to hold another meeting on flood in Irkutsk Region on July 3
Russian President also underlined that the scale of destruction is huge
Russia lays down two cruise-missile corvettes for the Pacific Fleet
The ships that were laid down today are expected to join the fleet after 2020
Irkutsk's flood-stricken population receiving financial aid, says governor
Region’s governor Sergey Levchenko said that on Sunday those afflicted will receive 10,000 rubles (158$)
Russia’s Pacific Fleet to get two advanced Project 20380 corvettes in 2020-2021
These corvettes will become the third and fourth ships of this class in the Pacific Fleet
World leaders pose for summit success, as G20 focuses on global economic issues
G20 summit in Japan's Osaka gathers leaders from 19 countries and the European Union to discuss topics such as global economy, trade and investment, innovation and employment
At least 34 dead in Afghanistan blast — media
The terror attack hit the diplomatic quarter in Kabul
Putin to visit Italy on July 4, to meet with Pope in Vatican
He is scheduled to hold talks with Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte
Russia establishing facts of Israel’s air attack on Damascus — Lavrov
Syria’s air defense systems repelled a missile attack that targeted the cities of Damascus and Homs overnight into Monday
Back in the skies for now: Russian, Czech flights resumed in full until July 7
The Czech Republic and Russia want to come to an agreement, the ministry said
Turkish observation post in Idlib shelled again - Defense Ministry
Turkish Ministry of National Defense reported that the shelling stopped after "Russia’s immediate action"
Production of S-500 missile systems begins in Russia
In CEO of Russia’s Rostec state-run hi-tech corporation Sergei Chemezov words, the S-500 system’s range will be higher than that of S-400 systems
Russia features Ladoga jam-proof communications system at Army-2019 forum
The Ladoga provides for continuous data transmission to distances of up to 3,000 km while automatically switching to the optimal group of operational frequencies
Russian S-400 systems to be delivered to Turkey within 10 days, says Erdogan
Turkish President was also certain that Ankara would be able to resolve disagreements with the US caused by the S-400 deal
No delays in delivery of S-400 missile systems to Turkey — Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka on Saturday
Press review: Trump meets Kim on N. Korean soil and NATO, Russia brace for post-INF world
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, July 1
