OPEC approves extension of deal on cutting oil production for 9 more months

VIENNA, July 2. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Energy expects that OPEC+ countries will come to a consolidated decision on Tuesday on a deal to reduce oil production, but the discussion on this day will continue in any case, Russia’s Minister of Energy Alexander Novak said.

"I hope that we will reach a consolidated decision, the discussion will be held today," he said.