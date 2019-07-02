Next OPEC+ session will be held in Vienna on December 5-6 — Iraq's minister

OPEC approves extension of deal on cutting oil production for 9 more months

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. /TASS/. The next OPEC+ session will be held on December 5-6, Iraq's Minister of Oil Thamir Ghadhban said on Monday.

Bloomberg quoted him as saying that the ministerial meeting will take place on December 5-6 in Vienna.

The OPEC session has ended earlier, and its member states agreed on extending the deal on cutting oil output for nine months starting from July.

OPEC member countries discussed the issue of cutting oil production at the session on July 1. Before the meeting, the ministerial monitoring committee recommended to extend the deal for nine more months, until March 2020. On Tuesday, non-OPEC countries participating in the deal will make their decision.

In the first half of 2019, OPEC+ countries cut production by 1.95 mln barrels per day, while the plan stood at 1.2 mln barrels per day. The deal expired on June 30.