OPEC ministers to approve oil production limiting deal extension by 9 months

VIENNA, July 1. /TASS/. Iran expects that ministers of OPEC member-states will approve extension of the oil production limiting deal by 9 m, Oil Minister of Iran Bijan Namdar Zanganeh told reporters on Monday.
"It seems so," Zanganeh said, answering the question whether he expects OPEC countries to decide on the deal extension on Monday.
"It seems that we are going to an agreement to roll over the last decision for next 9 months," he added.
Ministerial meetings of the Vienna Agreement participating countries will take place on July 1-2 in Vienna. OPEC member-states will make the decision on Monday and non-OPEC countries will join them on Tuesday.