Putin’s words on OPEC+ deal extension don't predetermine discussion outcome, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The statement made by Russian president Vladimir Putin on readiness of Russia and Saudi Arabia to extend the deal within the OPEC+ oil production limiting agreement reflects positions of the two countries only and does not predetermine the outcome of discussions of this issue underway in Vienna, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The point is that two countries [Russia and Saudi Arabia] declared their position, their approach," Peskov said. "The two countries made such decision for themselves," he noted. "However, the decision of other countries [participating in the discussion - TASS] will be definitely needed," Peskov added.