Hainan boosts implementation of key pilot projects in the province

HAIKOU, July 1./TASS/. The government of the southern Chinese province of Hainan intends to boost the implementation of key and most ambitious pilot projects on the island. According to www.hinews.cn news portal, the initiative was discussed at a special meeting of the local government chaired by the provincial governor Shen Xiaoming.

In 2018, in accordance with the instructions of the central Chinese authorities, the government of Hainan drafted 12 pilot projects. Six of them, including the creation of the Hainan Free Trade Account, the organization of the Hainan International Film Festival and the creation of the Hainan Rainforest National Park, have been completed.

In 2019, the Hainan administration approved six additional new pilot projects. According to the news outlet, these include the deployment and commercialization of 5G across the province, the creation of an international exchange platform in the field of intellectual property, free passage of yachts between Hainan, Hong Kong and Macao and the implementation of a trade project for exporting services. Among the new initiatives there are also the planning and construction of the Wenchang International Space City, the improvement of the public transportation system and the program for the development of railway tourism.

At the meeting, the governor called for boosting the implementation of all these projects, pointing out to all relevant local city and county authorities the need to take more initiative, as well as to cooperate closer in order to increase efficiency in carrying out their tasks.