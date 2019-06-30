Saudi Energy Minister believes OPEC+ deal will be extended by 9 months

TASS, June 30. The OPEC+ oil production capping deal is most likely to be extended by nine months, Saudi Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.

"I think most likely a nine-month extension," Reuters news agency quotes him as saying. At the same time, the Minister said no in response to reporters’ question whether it is expedient to further cap oil extraction. "I don’t think the market needs that," he pointed out. Al-Falih also added that the oil "demand is softening a little bit" but, overall, is still "healthy."

Earlier, the Saudi Minister wrote on hid official Twitter page that extending the OPEC+ oil production capping deal will balance out the situation on the energy market because it will lead to lower global carbon reserves.

In turn, Vladimir Putin told the G20 summit press conference that Russia and Saudi Arabia had agreed to support the extension of the OPEC+ oil production capping deal for the period of 6 or 9 months. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Saturday that Russia’s and Saudi Arabia’s willingness to extend the reduced production in the framework of OPEC+ is a key factor of stability on the oil market amid global unpredictability.

The OPEC+ countries have been discussing the oil production policy since April this year. However, unpredictability and geopolitical factors saw the failure to reach an oil production capping agreement. The deal on reduction of oil production by 1.2 mln barrels daily, with Russia’s share of 228,000 barrels a day, was concluded in December 2018 and expires on June 30.