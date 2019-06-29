Putin announces creation of Japan-Europe high-speed data transmission channel

OSAKA, June 29. /TASS/. Russia and Japan are going to participate in the project to create a high-speed data channel Japan-Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

One of the project’s stages implies laying the submarine cable from Nakhodka (Russia’s Far East) to Niigata (Japan).

"A project on the agenda is to create a new, high-speed data transmission channel Japan-Europe, which, in particular, envisages laying a submarine cable from Nakhodka to Niigata," Putin said.

The head of the Russian state marked the strengthening of bilateral cooperation on high technologies. In particular, the two countries have reached an agreement on the construction of enterprises of the Japanese concern Canon in Russia. This will make it possible to start production of diagnostic medical equipment of the latest generation in Russia.